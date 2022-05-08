Christabel Ekeh reveals baby bump on Mother’s Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users congratulate Christabel Ekeh on getting pregnant



Christabel Ekeh wishes all mothers and herself a happy Mothers Day



Christabel Ekeh stuns in baby bump photoshoot



Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh has sent shock waves on social media as she has revealed a baby bump as the world celebrates Mother’s Day.



In a post, she shared on Instagram read, “Thank you, Jesus. Happy mothers’ day to all mothers, waiting for mothers and myself. We are truly blessed.”



Looking stunning in a white satin dress that revealed her belly, Christabel flashed a beautiful smile while holding onto her belly.



Also, social media users have gone frenzy on the actress’s page and have shared their thoughts about the pregnancy reveal.



Congratulatory messages poured in to celebrate the actress and her unborn child rumoured to be due in no time.



A user said, “What God cannot do, does not exist, momma am happy for you” while another added, “Awwww congratulations and happy Mother’s Day.”



Another added, “Wow congratulations sis, and happy Mother’s Day.”



However, it can be recalled that the after professing to have repented shared some nude pictures of herself and came under scrutiny by social media users.



