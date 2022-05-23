Christabel Ekeh gives birth to a baby boy

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Christabel Eke has taken to social media to flaunt her newborn son after sharing her baby bump in pictures a few weeks ago on Mother’s Day.



In three pictures she shared with her over 800,000 followers on Instagram, had two of them which featured her son.



The mother and son both donned a blue and white attire and stood in the middle of an open street where Christabel beaming with smiles played with her baby boy.



She captioned her post, “Thank you, Jesus. The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe. Proverbs 18:10.



“Happy son-shine from this side and may you carry your testimony soon in Jesus' Name.”



Although some fans have high hopes of knowing who the man she had the child with is, it is not clear if the actress is married or who the mystery man who fathered her child is.



The news about the actress's safe birth had many of her social media fans sharing their heartfelt congratulations.



Some users commented saying, “He makes all things beautiful in his own time” while the majority of her followers shared “congratulations” which they accompanied with love emojis.



Another user added, “Congratulations to the latest and cutest mummy in town.”











