Christ me! – MzGee reacts to claims that she leaked Psalm Adjeteyfio’s ‘food begging’ audio

MzGee declares innocence amidst Psalm Adjeteyfio ‘food begging’ saga



Psalm Adjeteyfio begs MzGee for support



Amanda Jissih calls out MzGee over a leaked audio



Popular television presenter, MzGee has finally responded to claims that she deliberately circulated the audio where Psalm Adjetyfio (TT) was captured begging for leftover food from her.



One can recall that the veteran actor in what seemed like a WhatsApp audio was heard asking MzGee for support after barely four months of receiving a GH¢50,000 cash donation from Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying,” TT was heard saying in the audio.



Several individuals including popular television presenter, Amanda Jissih, who have been closely monitoring the events unfolding on social media, scolded MzGee for broadcasting TT’s plight.





"He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong MzGee. He confided in you. If you cant help him, let him know n end it right there." Amanda earlier wrote.





But MzGee in response to the attacks thrown at her took to social media to vent.



‘Innocent’ MzGee expressed disappointment in Ghanaians adding that they have easily forgotten how she put her hard-earned reputation on the line to solicit funds for TT sometime ago.





“Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me! We forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!” She wrote on Instagram



