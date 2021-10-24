Christ and neatness make marriage and relationship easy - Apostle Agyekum

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian marriage counselor and televangelist, Apostle Paul Agyekum says to have a successful relationship and marriage, a couple must make Jesus Christ the centre of it.



Sharing a brief experience from his 28 years of successful marriage with his wife, Janet Agyekum, he shared that their secret is Christ and neatness.



In an exclusive interview on Oyerepa TV with host Tofiakwa, Apostle Agyekum opined that any relationship or marriage that doesn't have Jesus Christ as the centre of it can never be successful.



Sighted by Skbeatz Records, he was asked to share what has kept him and his wife together for 28 years, and he said "Jesus Christ and Neatness."



"There is one thing common about us, Christ, as the centre and we love to be neat," he said.



He advised that whoever plans to get a partner must see to it that the person is a true believer of Christ Jesus.



He further said the partner one chooses must have a neat lifestyle.



Apostle Paul Kofi Agyekum is a marriage counselor and relationship expert known to produce books such as 'The Role of The Righteous in Nation building' and 'Polish Your Marriage'.



Watch video here.



