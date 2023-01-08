Chris Brown performs Davido’s song, speaks 'Yoruba' on stage

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A viral video of American singer, Chris Brown, performing Davido's song during a show in Texas has caused a stir online



The US pop singer trended on social media after he was spotted in a video clip singing some Yoruba lyrics while performing the song on an international stage.



That particular track is one of the singles off Davido's second studio album, titled 'ABT'.



He also displayed some dance skills that complemented the performance witnessed by a large crowd.



Stunned by his performance, netizens took to social media to share their excitement.



@BassCommy: "This song was so underrated eh."



@ThyFealadire: "Shey you wan test man. Omo na Die oo.You wan test this. I go be your guy."



@callmesambee: "Twitter people really made us look down on Davido's album lotta classics on there."



@@wazO_01: "Easiest language to learn on earth, is YORUBA WA."



@Afeez311600641: "And 30BG said Davido doesn't do gum body. But he pack Chris and young tug."



@dohtunn "Davido has promoted the culture and will continue to do so!."



@gbanie_j "DAVIDO is just a special breed in the music industry..."



@gbolahan93 "Y'all that claimed this album was mid should be ashame."



Watch the video below;



