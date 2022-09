Music of Sunday, 11 September 2022

Source: Empress Neeta

Young Ghanaian artiste, KayBlez, has released a single dubbed ‘Run’.



The 2017 “Cho Cho Mu Cho” hitmaker, formerly known as Bless, after a long break, announces his comeback with an all-new uniquely different sound ‘Run’.



The new single is released under his signed label, Invicta Jam Empire Limited.