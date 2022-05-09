Chiwetalu Agu displays bizarre items he claims prophet took out of his body

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Veteran actor discusses the near-death experience



Actor says prophet saved him from spiritual attack



I see myself as an agent of the lord, Chiwetalu Agu asserts



Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has thanked God for surviving spiritual attacks in a video that has since gone viral on social media.



According to the 66-year-old actor in the viral video, his prophet prayed and took out arrows his enemies would have killed him.



He added that they (enemies) sent spiritual arrows of bullets, pins, stones and others into his body.



“We have arrows of cowries, arrows of sea stones and pins. Look at this key, then look at bullets. They removed all these from my chest region, my shoulder region and my neck region,” he said.



Pointing at the said weapons in the viral video, he alleged what he was pointing to was what the prophet pulled out of his body.



“Why I’m drawing attention to this very moment is to show you, just take a look at what is on this table, Arrows of different types,” he added.



He further declared that a person who stands and believes in God can never be harmed by the evil ones, no matter how powerful their weapons are, and he is a living example of this.



In his words, he said:



“God saved me from being killed by these people. But at a point I was asleep, and I was even seeing myself five feet under the ground. All these are the handwork of the enemy, but the truth of the matter is that once you are with God, nobody can harm you. However powerful his weapons are he cannot harm you.



“What I see myself is like an agent of the lord, to help humanity, to save those I can save from being killed by the enemy just as God has saved me from being killed by these people."



