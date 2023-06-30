'Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife' - Baby mama discloses as she reveals his first wife

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chick of Afrobeats singer Davido, has stormed social media with a new set of allegations.



Although Chioma has been missing from the limelight, her husband's conduct in recent times has caused individuals to direct their rants at her.



In a new set of development, Anita Brown who is on a secret-spilling spree has disclosed Chioma isn't Davido's only wife.



Anita said Amanda, the mother of Davido's second child, Hailey, is the singer's first wife and not Chioma.



The US-based social media influencer made this revelation during an Instagram live session where she interacted with a fan.



“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife,” The individual wrote.



Confirming it, Anita Brown wrote, “They don’t hear u tho”.



