Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'Chioma isn’t Davido’s first wife' - Baby mama discloses as she reveals his first wife

Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chick of Afrobeats singer Davido, has stormed social media with a new set of allegations.

Although Chioma has been missing from the limelight, her husband's conduct in recent times has caused individuals to direct their rants at her.

In a new set of development, Anita Brown who is on a secret-spilling spree has disclosed Chioma isn't Davido's only wife.

Anita said Amanda, the mother of Davido's second child, Hailey, is the singer's first wife and not Chioma.

The US-based social media influencer made this revelation during an Instagram live session where she interacted with a fan.

“Bebe so fine. If they attack you let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda, Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife,” The individual wrote.

Confirming it, Anita Brown wrote, “They don’t hear u tho”.

