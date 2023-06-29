'Childish tantrums, dumbest man!' – Prince David Osei slams Sarkodie for labelling Yvonne Nelson a ‘whore’

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Prince David Osei has condemned Sarkodie for handling his situation with Yvonne Nelson in a manner he described as an ‘immature and plain tomfoolery’.



He joins a section of netizens who believe the rapper’s response and the words he described Yvonne Nelson with, are totally harsh and uncalled for.



Earlier, Yvonne Nelson, who is at the center of the issue, bemoaned the level of attacks and insults cited in Sarkodie’s song, meant to address the allegations in her book.



She bitterly complained that Sarkodie disrespected her and every other woman with his ‘vile’ utterances.



“Insults won’t work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH,” Yvonne wrote.



Prince David Osei, who also shares in the assertion has taken to Twitter to vent his displeasure.



In a series of rants, the actor emphasized that any individual who gets a woman pregnant and refuses responsibility, yet, goes about labelling her a whore is the dumbest individual ever.



“Childish Tantrums!! Never let the kid in you destroy the king in you … Whoever sleeps with a woman get her pregnant and don’t own up as man and goes about labeling her “Whore” is the dumbest asshole ever … She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected got her pregnant!! God have mercy on those supporting tomfoolery!! #respectwomen,” he wrote on Twitter.



Stressing on Sarkodie’s outbursts in his ‘Try Me’ song, he said Yvonne Nelson never made comments in her book that necessitated such a reaction.



“She never said he forced her to abort bro, read the book, he said he was staying with his mum and wasn’t ready which is very understandable as a young man… She never insulted him in the book or gave silly remarks about him, she only expressed the trauma she experienced during the process of abortion!” he stressed.



Prince David Osei also highlighted the need for men to respect and value women who they have once been intimate with.



“It's about respecting and valuing the women we have been intimate with in the past. It's never okay to use derogatory terms or make someone feel embarrassed for something as natural as intimacy. Real men treat women with kindness, empathy, and respect, regardless of the circumstances. Let's all strive to create a world where every person is valued and treated with dignity. Take care! Good Morning,” he stated.



Meanwhile, other individuals including the likes of Kwame A Plus, have patted Sarkodie on the back for a good job done.





Childish Tantrums!! Never let the kid in you destroy the king in you … Whoever sleeps with a woman get her pregnant and don’t own up as man and goes about labeling her “Whore” is the dumbest asshole ever .. She was a “Whore” yet you shagged her unprotected got her pregnant!! God… https://t.co/bPu6AXYaqW — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) June 28, 2023

She never said he forced her to abort bro, read the book, he said he was staying with his mum and wasn’t ready which is very understandable as a young man.. She never insulted him in the book or gave sully remarks about him, she only expressed the trauma she experienced during… — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) June 29, 2023