Cheddar's idea to grow the tigers here in Ghana apt – A Plus

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers



Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Nana Bediako assures of public safety over tiger fears



Kwame Asare Obeng, a musician cum political activist, has indicated the idea by businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar to grow tigers in Ghana is in the right direction and it will help boost Ghana’s tourism.



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, May 21, A Plus, as he is known popularly said, “The idea to bring the animals here and groom them here is a good idea because we are talking about tourism, it is a very good idea, just that the neighbours are not used to such things.



“I will urge him to bring more into the country,” he added.



On Thursday, May 19, Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, confirmed the presence of two tigers in his house and indicated that he went through the right process in bringing the animals into the country from Dubai, among other reasons to boost Ghana’s tourism.



Cheddar noted he brought in an expert who created a safety cage for the animals in order to ensure that they do not pose a danger to society.



“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai I was the representative from the private sector that had initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage.



“I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa which has these animals.



“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought expects from outside to create a safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public,” Cheddar stressed.



Background



Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, expressed deep concerns over the two tigers in their neighbourhood.



Some media reportage quoted residents who claimed that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them.”



Others also said, “They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10 am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.”



