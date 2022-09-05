Cheddar is cruel for deteething, declawing tigers - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, has labeled Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as ‘Freedom Jacob Cheddar’, cruel for detheething and declawing the tigers he flew down to Ghana.



Earlier, Cheddar confirmed the presence of two tigers in his house and indicated that he went through the right process in bringing them into the country from Dubai, among other reasons to boost Ghana’s tourism.



He made these statements while disclosing that the wild animals have been deteethed and declawed.



This was after concerns were raised by Cheddar’s neighbors over the presence of the animals which were being kept in his estate.



But popular Ghanaian singer, Blakk Rasta, seems furious about Cheddar’s act of declawing and deteething the tigers.



In an exclusive interview with Ismail Nii Akwei on ‘The Lowdown’, Blakk Rasta trashed Cheddar’s motive for flying the animals from their' comfort zone' into the country.



“There is a self-styled billionaire called Cheddar that I met. He brought in some white lions. These are lions, rare breeds but he deteethed them and declawed them. The story was published and we all saw it. The lion’s power lies in its claws and teeth. It is a hunting animal.



When I met him I told him he was being cruel to these animals. You are saying you want to help the tourism of Ghana and nobody needs this. If tourism is all about taking the freedom of these animals, then we are a barbaric people. If you want to see the lions, go to the home of the lions, if you want to see zebras, do same. There are helicopters, sit in them and admire from afar. There are even cameras,”



