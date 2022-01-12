Cheddar gifts wife two four-wheel drives

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Freedom Jacob Caesar praises wife



Caesar advises women to refrain from asking for bags instead of properties



Cheddar says he invests in women in his life



Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has gifted his wife, Ruby Bediako, two four-wheel drives with a sweet message to it.



The millionaire who presented his wife a black and a white Land Cruiser appreciated her for birthing children for him and always standing by his side in a video he shared on Instagram.



According to Cheddar, as the millionaire is affectionately called, his wife has been an amazing person who has supported him through his journey and it was only right for them to share whatever he had.



“So those people who think you just have a Land Cruiser, now she has lands too, so now she is going to cruise on the lands.



“I appreciate you so much for all those years that you’ve given me babies and you still have a flat tummy. You’ve been a great wife, you made me a father. It’s only right that we share whatever that we have together. I will borrow the car sometime though because I kinda like it,” he said.



Cheddar also added that he buys properties for the women in his life and advised women to refrain from asking their men to buy them bags instead of investing their monies into things that will bring them value.



“So I invest in a woman, a woman of my life who will have children with me or my mother or any other woman. For women out there that think some guy should buy bags for you, no! I buy cars for the woman that I love and I buy houses as presents and cars.



“So now I thought I was going to keep this car, that means I got to get me a third one but now you got the two,” he added.



Freedom Jacob Caesar last year surprised his wife with a house and a brand new Porsche Panamera to mark his wife, Ruby’s birthday,



The millionaire is a Ghanaian developer, philanthropist, and visionary who has changed the skyline of Ghana with his landmark developments (Wonda World), ushering in a grand template for Africa.



