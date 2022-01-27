Cheddar gifts Nana Aba's boy an all expenses paid trip to Dubai

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

A former street hawker, Ebetoda who was rescued by broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, is set to achieve his greatest desire on earth, thus to sit in an airplane.



Nana Aba on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, launched her foundation 'Hearts Wide Open' which seeks to offer assistance to less privileged Ghanaians.



The event witnessed prominent personalities including Sir Sam Jonah, Nana Kwame Bediako, Bola Ray in attendance.



Delivering his speech, Ebetoda, real name, Raphael Obeng Owusu, recalled how he used to sleep on the streets of Accra when he first moved from Kumasi to the city for greener pastures.



He thanked Nana Aba for the opportunities given him, adding that he has now been able to open his shop where he sells gadgets.



Ebetoda, however, noted that he is yet to accomplish his greatest heart desire which is to fly in an aeroplane.



"I am yet to fulfil my heart dream, I just want to fly in an aeroplane. That is just what I want. If by God's grace I get to sit in an aeroplane, I will look up in the skies and hit my chest and say ' tetelestai, it is finished'," he said.



Lo and behold, Nana Aba in a post on Thursday revealed that founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Cheddar has promised to make Ebetoda's dream a reality.



She wrote: "@iamfreedom has offered @2kay_teldem an all expenses paid trip to Dubai. Ebetorda is about to collapse."



