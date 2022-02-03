Cheddar gifts Despite designer items on 60th birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Despite turns 60



Cheddar storms Despite’s birthday party in style



Despite receives celebrities at birthday party



The rich and influential gathered at East Legon to celebrate the owner of the Despite Company Limited, Dr Kwame Despite, at his glamorous birthday party which happened on February 2.



Present at the birthday dinner was Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or identified popularly as Cheddar.



Freedom graced Despite’s birthday with three designer bags which he presented to the business mogul. The brands were Gucci, Louis Vuitton.



Wearing a uniquely made royal blue Kaftan, the young millionaire matched his attire with a hat and an elegant walk when he entered the birthday grounds.



He was greeted with smiles from Kennedy Osei Asante, son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.



The birthday celebration which has been the talk of town saw Despite arriving at the Kotoka International Airport with members of the East Legon Executive club.



The group flew from Accra to Wiamoase in a chartered flight to celebrate another year of fruitfulness for the rich business owner before heading back to Accra for the anniversary dinner.



Amid the celebration, Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifted his two sisters, Mary and Bee two plush mansions in his hometown, Wiamoase.



