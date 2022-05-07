Checkout winners on the first night of VGMA 23

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

The first night of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off in style as some Ghanaian artistes and individuals were recognized and awarded for their hard work over the year under review at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference.



The show was hosted by musician Edem and AJ Akuoko Sarpong and patrons also witnessed performances from Gambo, Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Music, Legon Palm Wine band, Wendy Shay, and Samini.



As witnessed over the previous years, this year’s VGMA will also span for two nights.

On these two nights, musicians will be awarded, whereas electric, energetic and mind-blowing performances will be witnessed on the stage, not forgetting the fashion that comes with the VGMA’s as well as who wins the coveted prize of “The Artist of the Year”.



See winners below:



Best Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi



Best Music Video of the Year – Bosom P Yung (Nyinya)



Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)



Unsung Act of the Year – Gambo



Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niiela



Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Kwaisey Pee



Music For Good (Special Award) – Stonebwoy



Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz



Best African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid



Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh



Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimo