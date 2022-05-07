You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 07Article 1532336

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Checkout winners on the first night of VGMA 23

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Patrons witnessed performances from the likes of Amerado, Kofi Kinaata and Celestine Donkor Patrons witnessed performances from the likes of Amerado, Kofi Kinaata and Celestine Donkor

The first night of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off in style as some Ghanaian artistes and individuals were recognized and awarded for their hard work over the year under review at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference.

The show was hosted by musician Edem and AJ Akuoko Sarpong and patrons also witnessed performances from Gambo, Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Music, Legon Palm Wine band, Wendy Shay, and Samini.

As witnessed over the previous years, this year’s VGMA will also span for two nights.
On these two nights, musicians will be awarded, whereas electric, energetic and mind-blowing performances will be witnessed on the stage, not forgetting the fashion that comes with the VGMA’s as well as who wins the coveted prize of “The Artist of the Year”.

See winners below:

Best Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Best Music Video of the Year – Bosom P Yung (Nyinya)

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)

Unsung Act of the Year – Gambo

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niiela

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Kwaisey Pee

Music For Good (Special Award) – Stonebwoy

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimo

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors

Sportsleading sports icon

Cover of 1992 book on Abedi Pele and copy of Asamoah Gyan's autobiography

1992 book on Abedi Pele not an autobiography – Jerome Otchere

Businessleading business icon

Irchad Razaaly, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana

'The economy of Ghana is growing and bouncing back in terms of GDP' - EU envoy

Africaleading africa news icon

Chelsea has until this year been owned by Russian Roman Abramovich

End of Abramovich era: Chelsea FC to be sold to US billionaire: Official Statement

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Why are Asanteman chiefs in collusion with Asantehene to obliterate Asante history?