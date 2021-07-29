'Checkmate' was my best moment on screen - Ekow Blankson

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Ace Ghanaian Actor, Ekow Blankson has singled out his set time on 'Checkmate' as the best moment on screen.



The actor shared that the director of the movie, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, contributed to the great moment he had on set.



Speaking to YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series, he further explained:



“At that time, I was used to doing things my way. I was used to suggesting moves, suggesting delivery, changing dialogue when I thought it was right. When I got onto that set, I really got challenged. Here, you could find that the director knew what she was about and I realized that those were better than I suggested”.



Ekow noted that indeed the work put into the movie paid off as people commended him for his role in that particular movie.



The movie, ‘Checkmate,’ was produced by Sparrow Productions and directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso.



The movie which was released about ten years ago won the hearts of many for the high standard it exhibited.



The movie starred Nadia Buari, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Ekow Blankson, KSM, with then new entrants Senanu Gbedawo, Khareema Aguiar and Kwaku Boateng.