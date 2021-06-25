Check the full list of 2021 VGMA nominees

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, early this year on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.



The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.



See the nominees list below:



Hiplife Song of the Year



Dope Nation Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Thank God

Strongman ft Kelvyn Boy – Pilolo

Mr. Drew x Kyrmi ft All Stars – Dw3 Remix

Keche ft Kuami Eugene – No Dulling

Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene – Happy Day

Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay – Enough is Enough

Tulenkey ft Kelvyn Boy & Medikal – Ghetto Boy

Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur – Long Life



Highlife Song of the Year



Akwaboah – Posti Me

Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes

Kuami Eugene – Open Gate

Sista Afia ft. Fameye – Party

KiDi – Enjoyment

Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung – Asabone

Mr. Drew ft. Kelvyn boy – Later



Hip-Hop Song of the Year



Bosom P-Yung – Ataa Adowa

Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B – La Hustle Remix

Dead peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan hunu

Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman – Force Dem to Play Nonsense

Yaw Tog Sore ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd – Sore

Kweku Flick – Money

Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole – Akobam

Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Ypee – Ekorso

Kwesi Arthur – Live from 233



Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year



Adina – Why

Samini – Forever

MzVee – Sheriff

Larruso ft Stonebowy & Kwesi Arthur – Killy Killy Remix

Jah Lead – Lonely

Kaphun ft Stonebowy – Make Up

Kofi Jamar ft Stonebowy – Mi Dey Up Remix



Gospel Song of the Year



Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle – Blessed

Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favour Everywhere

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Empress Gifty – Jesus Over Do

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

MoG Music – Jesus

Kofi Karikari – Who say God No Dey

Kobby Sam ft. Okey Sokay – Jeleli



Afrobeats / Afropop Song of the Year



Adina ft Stonebowy – Take Care of You

Gyakie – Forever

Darkovibes ft King Promise – Inna Song

KiDi – Say Cheese

Wendy Shay – Emergency

King Promise – Sisa

Kelvyn Boy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes – Momo

Mr. Drew – Let Me Know

Camidoh – Maria

Kwesi Arthur – Turn on the Lights



Artiste of the Year



Adina

Diana Hamilton

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie



Song Writer of the Year



Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scene

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much



International Collaboration of the Year



Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favor Everywhere

Efya ft Tiwa Savage – The One

Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking – Something Nice

Kumi Eugene ft Falz – Show Body

Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy – Baajo

Sarkodie ft E40 – CEO Flow

Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa – Thomas Pompoyeyew Rmx



EP of the Year



KiDi – Blue

Gyakie – Seed

GuiltyBeatz – Different

Edem – Mood Swings

Kwesi Arthur – Sorry for the Wait this Not the Tape

Kofi Jamar – The Truth



Best African Artiste



BurnaBoy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay



Best New Artiste



Amerado

Bosom P Yung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Camidoh

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr. Drew

Yaw Tog



VGMA Unsung Act



Nanky

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcolm Nuna

Kobby Tuesday

Kwame Yogot

Adelaide The Seer

Naana Blu

Queendalyn Yurglee



Instrumentalist of the Year



Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Prince Sennah