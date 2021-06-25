Check the full list of 2021 VGMA nominees

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021
Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, early this year on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.
The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.
See the nominees list below:
Hiplife Song of the Year
Dope Nation Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Thank God
Strongman ft Kelvyn Boy – Pilolo
Mr. Drew x Kyrmi ft All Stars – Dw3 Remix
Keche ft Kuami Eugene – No Dulling
Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene – Happy Day
Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay – Enough is Enough
Tulenkey ft Kelvyn Boy & Medikal – Ghetto Boy
Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur – Long Life
Highlife Song of the Year
Akwaboah – Posti Me
Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes
Kuami Eugene – Open Gate
Sista Afia ft. Fameye – Party
KiDi – Enjoyment
Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung – Asabone
Mr. Drew ft. Kelvyn boy – Later
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Bosom P-Yung – Ataa Adowa
Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B – La Hustle Remix
Dead peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan hunu
Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman – Force Dem to Play Nonsense
Yaw Tog Sore ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd – Sore
Kweku Flick – Money
Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole – Akobam
Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Ypee – Ekorso
Kwesi Arthur – Live from 233
Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year
Adina – Why
Samini – Forever
MzVee – Sheriff
Larruso ft Stonebowy & Kwesi Arthur – Killy Killy Remix
Jah Lead – Lonely
Kaphun ft Stonebowy – Make Up
Kofi Jamar ft Stonebowy – Mi Dey Up Remix
Gospel Song of the Year
Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle – Blessed
Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favour Everywhere
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Empress Gifty – Jesus Over Do
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
MoG Music – Jesus
Kofi Karikari – Who say God No Dey
Kobby Sam ft. Okey Sokay – Jeleli
Afrobeats / Afropop Song of the Year
Adina ft Stonebowy – Take Care of You
Gyakie – Forever
Darkovibes ft King Promise – Inna Song
KiDi – Say Cheese
Wendy Shay – Emergency
King Promise – Sisa
Kelvyn Boy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes – Momo
Mr. Drew – Let Me Know
Camidoh – Maria
Kwesi Arthur – Turn on the Lights
Artiste of the Year
Adina
Diana Hamilton
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Song Writer of the Year
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scene
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much
International Collaboration of the Year
Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favor Everywhere
Efya ft Tiwa Savage – The One
Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking – Something Nice
Kumi Eugene ft Falz – Show Body
Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy – Baajo
Sarkodie ft E40 – CEO Flow
Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa – Thomas Pompoyeyew Rmx
EP of the Year
KiDi – Blue
Gyakie – Seed
GuiltyBeatz – Different
Edem – Mood Swings
Kwesi Arthur – Sorry for the Wait this Not the Tape
Kofi Jamar – The Truth
Best African Artiste
BurnaBoy
Davido
Wizkid
Master KG
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Best New Artiste
Amerado
Bosom P Yung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Camidoh
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr. Drew
Yaw Tog
VGMA Unsung Act
Nanky
Oseikrom Sikani
Malcolm Nuna
Kobby Tuesday
Kwame Yogot
Adelaide The Seer
Naana Blu
Queendalyn Yurglee
Instrumentalist of the Year
Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Prince Sennah