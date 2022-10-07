Check out these male and female stars starting the month in vogue

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

The week started badly as the news of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, travelled far and wide on social media.



However, this didn't stop mourning stars from posting some of their most fashionable pictures while still mourning the famous actor.



No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming number of options from which to pick.



And since there is no wrong time of year to invest in oneself, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favourite dress inspiration from celebs.



While those cotton, satin, tweed, leather, denim, and sweaterdress styles have found their way into people's closets when it comes to styling, let's not forget to add a touch of Africa to represent the continent.



This week we don't only touch on women but also some men who have shared dapper images of themselves to set the trend.



Scroll down for this week's fashionable list of celebrities making headway in fashion:











































ADA/BOG