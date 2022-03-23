Check out these home remedies for constipation

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: Osafo Daniel

Constipation is associated with difficulty in passing stool. It occurs when bowel movements become less frequent. It mostly occurs due to inadequate intake of fiber, or changes in diet routine. Constipation can have causes that are not due to underlying health conditions. Examples include dehydration, physical inactivity, or side effects from medication.



Below are several home remedies for People who undergo mild cases of constipation;



Water



Drinking enough water is one of the simplest ways to relieve constipation. When the body becomes dehydrated, It extracts water from the colon. This is why constipation is tied to a dehydrated colon. Drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water a day can keep stool soft, making bowel movements more frequent and comfortable.



Lemon juice,/b>



Lemon juice can aid in the removal of toxins from the body. Lemon juice can be added to water or tea as a natural digestive aid to help stimulate bowel movements. You can drink a warm cup of lemon water when you wake up, and continue to sip on water during the day.



Exercising



Regular exercise can help enhance bowel movements. Both vigorous and passive activity has a positive effect on the bowels. Running can cause the intestines and colon to jiggle, causing the stool to move. Dancing, Engaging in sports activities, walking 10 to 15 minutes once or twice a day can help keep you regular.



Up your intake of fiber



Also known as roughage, fiber promotes easy passage of stools in the bowel. Health Professionals recommend having a daily intake of 25 grams of fiber. Fiber is found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables.



Some of the rich sources of fibers include:



- Brussels sprouts

- Apples

- Bananas

- Carrots

- Figs

- Bran cereal

- Beet

- Berries

- Black beans

- Broccoli



Coffee



Caffeine is an enema of colon release. It’s a remedy said to relieve constipation and reduce toxicity in the body. Drinking caffeinated coffee can stimulate bowel movement. This stimulation can move the stool toward the rectum. Although it can help move the bowels, caffeinated coffee can also be dehydrating. Be sure to drink plenty of water when drinking caffeinated beverages, as not to worsen the condition.