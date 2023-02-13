Check out the stunning mermaid gown Hawa Koomson’s daughter wore on her wedding day

Entertainment of Monday, 13 February 2023

The marriage of Ama Koomson, the daughter of Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, was the talk of the town over the weekend.



Her wedding dress captivated netizens and guests alike when a video was shared on social media for all to see.



The dramatic mermaid gown made the flirtiest of fairytale statements, considering the dramatic details that featured a 3-D lace embellished with crystals.



The crystal-embellished on Ama's dress gave off the illusion that the crystals were stuck on her skin because the brown fishnet fabric blended with her skin.



Destined for a ballroom celebration, this dreamy mermaid gown had many people in awe.



Ama and her man, Snow Gaisie, tied the knot in the month of love in a private ceremony with family and loved ones in attendance.



The traditional wedding, dubbed "SnowGotmeltED" was filled with glitz and glam from the bride and her bridal train. The groom and his men also left no stone unturned.



The mother of the bride, Hawa Koomson, once again made a bold fashion statement in her custom-tailored kente and lace gown.



In 2022, the MP's son tied the knot also in a star-studded ceremony.



