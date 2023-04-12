Check out the spectacular view, huge landmarks spotted from Kojo Antwi’s home

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Abeiku Santana and Kojo Antwi were seated on the rooftop of the latter’s mansion where a breathtaking view was spotted behind them.



Lights formed a beautiful aesthetic and a lake was captured ‘sitting pretty’ behind the mansion which is situated in the heart of Weija, in Accra.



Abeiku Santana who was fascinated by the edifice said, “For us, it is a great privilege to be in his paradise, his mansion. This is a paradise! At the background, you will see the ocean, lake of Accra. You live in a paradise.”



Kojo Antwi, while absorbing the compliments, disclosed that he intends to transform the place into a commercial property that will soon be open to Ghanaians.



“Currently, I live in the Eastern region. I live in Kwahu. I don’t really live here but we are still preparing it for Ghanaians. We are doing some works on it, when we are done, it will be open to Ghanaians,” he stated



Touching on the view and the areas it transcends to, he cited some huge landmarks in the Central parts of Accra that can be spotted from his home.



“You can see as far as Cedi House, Movenpick HOTEL, Legon Tower from here.”



On claims that his home is situated in an earthquake-prone area, Kojo Antwi established: "Earthquake isn’t a volcano. Volcano erupts but earthquakes occur at the lowest part of the soil. But in all, if you intend to live here, then you must invest in your building. A lot of iron rods and others to make it strong. A lot of big men live here.”









Watch the video below from 27 minutes onwards:







