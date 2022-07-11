Check out the full list of winners at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

The 4th edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA began on Friday night, July 8 and ended in the early hours of Saturday, July 9, 2022.



The award show was hosted at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York, USA.



This year’s event also makes a comeback of the award scheme following a two-year break due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA is geared towards celebrating the achievement and hard work of Ghanaian entertainers in and outside of Ghana.



Here is a full list of all the winners



Best Music Act Male

Mr Drew

Fameye

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal – WINNER

King Promise

Black Sherif

Camidoh



Discovery of the Year (Male)

Nanky

Tripcy

Jay Bhad

Talaat yaaky

Kawabanga

Black Sherif – WINNER

Chief One



Best Music Group

R2Bees

Keche – WINNER

Dope Nation

Lali & Lola



Gospel Act of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy – WINNER

Diana Hamilton

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

Empress Gifty

Kobby Psalm

Joe Mettle

Perez Music

Akesse Brempong



Best Album

Golden Boy – KiDi – WINNER

No Pressure – Sarkodie

Loyalty – D-Black

Alpha – Mr Drew

Madina To The Universe – M.anifest

Back 2 Basics – R2Bees

Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling

The Experience – Joe Mettle



Best Music Act GH/USA

JayHover

Achipalago – Winner

Jay Aura

Empress Afi

Vintage papi

Nana NYC

Kwesoul

Dreamz



Best Gospel Act GH/USA

Sandra Jaedon

Mill Addison

Sarah sings

Minister Mavis

Fritz Oakley

Kwabena Music – WINNER

Millicent Yankey

Humphrey Tettey



Best Music Video Director

Babs Direction

XBillz

Skyface – WINNER

Kofi Awuah

Snarez

Abdul hafiz

Director Abass



Best Record Label

Highly Spiritual – WINNER

Lynx Entertainment

Black Avenue Muzik

Ruff Town Records

Life Living Records



Best Entertainment Blog

Ameyaw Debrah

Nkonkonsa

GhKwaku

Yemmey Baba

Ronnie Is Everywhere

GH Hyper

ZionFelix – WINNER

Sammykaymedia



Best Comedy Act

Ekua Official

Comedian Warris

Akrobeto

Dr Likee

DKB

Made In Ghana

OB Amponsah

Clemento Suarez

SDK – WINNER



Best Movie Act

Yvonne Nelson – WINNER

Lydia Forson

Adjetey Annang

Lil Win

Aaron Adatsi

Roslyn Ngissah

Anthony Woode

Bernard Aduse Poku



Best Radio Personality

Andy Dosty (Hitz FM) – WINNER

Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)

Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

Giovanni Caleb (3FM)

Kojo Manuel (YFM)

Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)

Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)

DJ Slim (Radio 1)



Best TV Personality

Giovani Caleb

Nana Ama McBrown – WINNER

Juliet Bawuah

Jay Foley

Vim Lady

Captain Smart

Regina Van Helvert

Gloria Peprah



Best DJ (Ghana)

DJ Loft

DJ Fletch

DJ Faculty – WINNER

DJ Vyrusky

DJ MicSmith

iPhone DJ

DJ Mensah

AD DJ

DJ Millzy



Best African DJ

Uncle Waffles

DJ Neptune – WINNER

DJ E Cool

DJ Tunez



Best DJ GH/USA

DJ Akua – WINNER

RB Nice

DJ YungKofi

DJ Prince Paul /FSR

Kwame Fresh



Best Hypeman/MC

Jerry Adjorlolo

Kojo Manuel – WINNER

George Bannerman

Jay Time

Ogee The MC

MC Jerome

Jay Foley

Doreen Avio

Kabutey My MC



Best Entertainment TV Show

United ShowBiz -WINNER

Showbiz 360

Ahosepe

Upside Down

Powder room

In Bed with Adwen



Best Entertainment Radio Show

Daybreak Hitz

Showbiz A-Z

Adom Entertainment Hall

ShowBiz Extra

Ayekoo ayekoo – WINNER

3FM Drive



Best Producer Radio/TV

Mr Haglah

Godwin Lumen – WINNER

Mercy Bee

Ella Okuwendia

Philip Nai

Sandra Akakpo



Best Photographer

Manuel Photography

Rob Photography

Twins Dnt Beg – WINNER

Maxwell Jennings

Sorce Photography

Kay Studios

Smith Imaging



Best Event Sponsor

MTN

Vodafone

Kasapreko

Twellium Industries

GTP

Angel Group– WINNER



Best YouTuber/Vlogger

Wode Maya

Zion Felix

Kofi TV

Kobby Kyei

Kwadwo Sheldon – WINNER

Sammy Kay

Ameyaw Debrah

Big Scout Prempeh

Magraheb

Kwaku Manu



Best Dance Act

DanceGod Lloyd

Incredible Zigi – WINNER

Afrobeast

AfroNita

Holiboy

Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ

Lydrock

IamBemes/Prince

Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi



Best Sports Personality

Evelyn Badu

Samuel Takyi

Thomas Partey

Benjamin Azamati – WINNER

Coach Yussif Basigi



Best African Entertainer

Diamond Platnumz

Davido – WINNER

Broda Shaggi

Burna Boy

Funke Akindele

Sydney Talker

Nasty Black

Focalistic

Pearl Thusi

Tems

Wizkid

Oduma Essan



Best Stylist

Trendy Rail

Kulaperry – WINNER

The Style innovator

Am Fashion

Nana Kwasi Wiafe

Lakopue

Toure Designs



Best Diaspora Act

Michaela Coel

Abraham Attah

Michael Blackson – WINNER

Blackway

Stormzy

Blitz The Ambassador



Best GH/USA Event Promoter

Big Five

Project 8

Inside LLC – WINNER

Fantasy Entertainment

Goodfellas

Nana Frimpong

Shutdown

The Blackstarz



Best GH/Canada Act

Quabena Maphia

Slim flexx

Yaa Yaa – WINNER

AO

Mr S

GH Cali



Entertainer of the Year GH/USA

JayHover – WINNER

Charlie Dior

Archipalago

Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)

DJ Akuaa

Nana NYC

Naana Donkor Arthur



Best US/Africa DJ

DJ Tunez – WINNER

DJ Buka

DJ Nani

DJ Zimo

DJ Phlems



Best Music Act (Female)

Sefa – WINNER

Mona 4 Real

Adina Thembi

Wendy Shay

Efya

Gyakie

Cina soul

Wiyaala



Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)

Adinkra Radio – WINNER

Sankofa Radio

iRap TV

Joba Aba TV

HRETV



Entertainer of the Year

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

KiDi

Sefa

Dr Likee

Akrobeto – WINNER

Nana Ama McBrown

Thomas Partey



Discovery of the Year (Female)

Erkuah Official

Mona 4 Real – WINNER

Jackline Mensah

Givtti

Afia Pinamang

Edma Lawer





Music Producer of the Year

Liquid beatz

Killbeatz

Ronny Turn Me Up

Altranova

MOG Beats

Street Beatz

MixMaster Garzy

Nektunez – WINNER







