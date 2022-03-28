Check out reactions as Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on Oscars stage

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Various social media platforms have been inundated with comments to Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars, Sunday.



Minutes before Will Smith won the Best Actor award – his first Academy Award ever - he slapped comedian Chris Rock who was the presenter for the night, following a joke the latter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.



"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock.



Considering that Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss, a displeased Will Smith, after laughing at the joke, walked to the stage and slapped Rock.



“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock reacted to the assault as Smith returned to his seat.



“Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth,” said Smith who later rendered an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident.



Since the incident, several people across the globe have been reacting to it. While some have condemned the act, others are of the view that it was staged.



Honestly, never thought Will Smith would he responsible for the most white trash moment in Oscar history. #TheOscars #TheOscars2022 — Movies to Drink to (@moviestodrinkto) March 28, 2022

A simple message to Will Smith;

Love is an illness that will blindly lead you into many unnoticeable mistakes, you can only spot them when you heal. ????



What Will Smith did last night, at the #Oscars2022 was absolutely wrong. ???? pic.twitter.com/q0vFiRoNuH — Ahmed (@InnocentNyank) March 28, 2022

Will Smith was laughing at Chris Rock's joke at first until he saw Jada roll her eyes. Then he thought "what would Tupac do?"???? pic.twitter.com/MgDZNIracu — Benfrfr_ (@benfrfr) March 28, 2022

You couldn’t slap the man that was spreading your wife’s buttcheeks, but it’s a comedian that’s trying to crack a joke which you could have stopped him with words that you chose to slap? Will Smith just showed the traits of a weak man. — Shola (@jayythedope) March 28, 2022

It's funny how people try to think that Jada's mere loss of hair is a dangerous chronic disease in defence of Will Smith's ruthlessness at the #Oscars2022



No matter the case, Will Smith deserves to either appear before court or make a public apology.???? pic.twitter.com/tr2ZeIfSp0 — Ahmed (@InnocentNyank) March 28, 2022