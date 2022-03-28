You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 28Article 1500971

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out reactions as Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on Oscars stage

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Actor, Will Smith Actor, Will Smith

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

Smith apologises for slap incident

Will Smith wins Best Actor award at Oscars

Various social media platforms have been inundated with comments to Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars, Sunday.

Minutes before Will Smith won the Best Actor award – his first Academy Award ever - he slapped comedian Chris Rock who was the presenter for the night, following a joke the latter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock.

Considering that Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss, a displeased Will Smith, after laughing at the joke, walked to the stage and slapped Rock.

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock reacted to the assault as Smith returned to his seat.

“Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth,” said Smith who later rendered an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident.

Since the incident, several people across the globe have been reacting to it. While some have condemned the act, others are of the view that it was staged.

Here are some reactions to the most talked-about moment of the Oscars.





















Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment