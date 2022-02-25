You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 25Article 1477481

Entertainment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out pictures from Jackie Appiah's graduation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jackie and her manager are graduates Jackie and her manager are graduates

Jackie Appiah graduates from UG

Manager of Jackie Appiah graduates

Jackie Appiah celebrates glory

School isn't a place for the faint of heart especially if one stayed home for more than 20 years just so they could go back to bag a degree.

It was a beautiful day for Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who graduated from the University of Ghana with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

One can only imagine what she went through when she had to juggle a schedule filled with filming, travelling, interviews and other celebrity duties.

Having fulfilled all academic requirements to become a graduate, the actress beamed with smiles as she donned her graduation gown. Underneath was a white two-piece kaftan attire.

Jackie Appiah took several pictures that were shared on various social media platforms.

Her manager, similarly, wore a white dress and couldn't hold her excitement.

Scroll below for the pictures you might have missed from the graduation.














Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment