Entertainment of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Check out how your favourite celebrities entered 2020 in style

Celebrities ended the year in style

2020 has been described by many as one of the most difficult years in recent times.



Most people have cited the coronavirus pandemic as a major reason why the year was not that fruitful for them.



Well, most Ghanaians celebrities were not spared the hardships of 2020.



On various occasions, most of them have complained about losing gigs that would have surely brought some money into their pockets.



But as the year comes to an end today, most of them have taken to social media to share photos and videos that have them beaming with smiles as they say goodbye to the year.



Scrolling through Instagram, zionfelix.net has come across photos of top celebs like Nana Ama Mcbrown, Yvonne Nelson, Moesha Buduong, Dentaa, Tracey Boakye, AJ Sarpong, Victoria Lebene, and many others ending the year with beautiful pictures.



Check out the pictures below





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.