Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out all the ‘nearly naked’ women spotted at the Narcos All Black party

Over the weekend, bloggers shared videos of many women who were captured almost naked at the Narcos All Black party that had social media talking.

In the more recently released footage by GhKwaku and GhHyper, it is not clear what the event was about, but then videos shared by these bloggers have captured many of the women who attended the event showing up with their breasts exposed or buttocks exposed while others have both uncovered.

Their attire could be classified as nightwear or lingerie, made explicitly for the bedroom and not an outdoor event.

A report by GhanaWeb over the weekend captured two women who also attended the same event and had exposed their bodies in ways that have got social media talking.

Many questioned their sanity, while others wished for a president like Kagame to rule Ghana and put them in prison.

In this article, videos and images of "nearly naked" women captured at this event are shared below.















Listen to the interview below:







