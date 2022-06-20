Check out Samini’s policies for GIMPA SRC presidency

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Reggae/Dancehall artiste and presidential candidate for the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Samini has made public his manifesto.



In a Twitter post, the legendary Dancehall artiste published the main and supplementary initiatives he intends to implement should he be given the nod by students.



For his main policies, Samini said he would do the following;



1. Establish the Onuapa SRC emergency trust fund through crowdfunding and partnership with corporations to support needy students with the payment of fees, businesses and other worthy emergency courses.



2. Create an SRC help desk to assist students with the registration of courses, NSS registration, student loan registration and internship support program.



3. Reviving the student shuttle service to lessen the transportation burdens back and forth GIMPA campus by acquiring a bus and through a partnership with other transport companies.



4. Updating the SRC mobile application with student-friendly features.



5. Renovation of the school’s sports facilities.



6. Setting up business incubation avenues for students.



For his supplementary policies, Samini said he would;



1. Provide student-friendly data sim card for all students.



2. Facilitate affordable hostels with good proximity for students.



3. Less cumbersome passport and driving license acquisition for students.



4. Facilitating affordable student foreign exchange programmes.



The GIMPA SRC elections are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Samini would be contesting against Theophilus Quartey for the presidency.



