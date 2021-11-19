Check out Empress Gifty's jaw-dropping looks at her fundraiser

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty held a fundraiser on Thursday



She has released a new single



The singer graced the event with amazing outfits



Gospel musician Empress Gifty has once again broken the internet with her killer looks. Fans have argued that she is the leader of fashion trends in the gospel industry.



The singer gave her all last night, November 18, at the executive fundraiser of her latest single, 'Eye Woaa'.



In attendance were colleagues from the gospel fraternity including Tagoe Sisters, Kofi Sarpong as well as actresses, Nana Ama McBrown and Emelia Brobbey.



The spirit-filled event witnessed the woman of the day, Empress Gifty, serving guests with her dazzling looks. She nailed her hair, nails, makeup, shoes. It was a 10 over 10 affair.



First was a beaded gold outfit and then a red gown followed for her second look.



Also present at the launch of her new single was her husband, Hopeson Adorye of the New Patriotic Party.



Check out the looks from the gospel musician:











