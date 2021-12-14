Check out Efia Odo's young-looking mother

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo's mother causes stir on social media



Fans describe Efia Odo's mum as gorgeous and evergreen



10 stunning photo's of Adombi Serwah



Actress Efia Odo is considered one of the most talked-about entertainers in Ghana, for her style of dressing and her daring nature.



Followers of the actress have stated that they can not get over her young-looking mother, Adombi Serwah.



The woman who is believed to be in her 50's has got style and class.



Many say Efia's mother, who has refused to grow, looks 16 years.



Adombi has been applying pressure on her Instagram page that has close to 30,000 followers. Although she is based in the United States, she visits her motherland occasionally.



Adombi who considers herself as a 'part-time actress' is full of life. The mother of 4 daughters has been serving family goals with her girls on her social media.



Check out 10 photos of Adombi Serwah







































