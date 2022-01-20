Check out Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonebwoy's biggest blessing

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Stonebwoy celebrates his wife



Dr Louisa Satekla celebrates her birthday



Stonebwoy counts himself blessed to have his wife



Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and wife, Dr Louisa Ashong Satekla have been together since 2017.



The two have been blessed with two children, Catherine Jidula Satekla and Janam Joachim Satekla.



Dr Louisa Ashong Satekla is a dentist by profession.



In 2016 she graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as the Overall Best Student (Dental Surgery) and swept away several other awards.



This power couple never ceases to show the public that they are head over heels in love with each other. From time to time they share family portrait especially funny interactions with their children.



Special days like birthdays and anniversaries are something that their fans look up to.



On January 19, Stonebwoy in his special birthday message to his wife described her as his biggest blessing and the finest woman in the entire universe.



He shared photos of themselves with the caption that read: "Out of The Many Blessings, The Most I Thank God For is You...Happy Bday Wifey @drlouisa_s."



