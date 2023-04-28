Check out Davido's reply to a fan who asked about Chioma’s whereabout

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Afrobeats singer, Davido has replied to a fan who asked about the whereabouts of his wife amid rumours of him expecting a child with his second baby mama.



Recall that controversial blogger, Gistlover alleged that Davido is expecting a second child with his baby mama based in Atlanta.



The blogger further claimed that the marital issues between Chioma and the singer had been resolved by the family.



Amidst the rumours, a fan of the singer took to the comment section of one of his posts to inquire about Chioma’s whereabouts.



Chioma has been on a social media hiatus following the death of her son, Ifeanyi in 2022.



The fan wrote: “Where’s Chioma?”



To which the Timeless star replied: “She’s in her husband’s house.”





