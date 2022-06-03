You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 03Article 1552340

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cheating husbands are candidates for stroke - Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Counsellor Charlotte Osei Counsellor Charlotte Osei

Counsellor gives women tips on how to catch a cheating husband

Charlotte Oduro says men smile when sex with side chicks is good

Women figure out when men cheat, Charlotte Oduro claims

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has said men who use monies meant to take care of their wives on their girlfriends are contenders for stroke.

“There are men who do not take care of their wives but use the resources to take care of side chicks. These men are candidates for stroke.

“When they get a stroke, they will be sent to their hometown. Their wives by then will be working on making themselves better people,” she said on Okay FM.

In a bid to advise women on how to catch a cheating husband, Charlotte explained that men lose focus when their lovers give them a mind-blowing bedroom experience.

She added that when this happens, their women easily pick up the scent of their cheating spouse because the desire for them goes down and they smile when they are all alone by themselves.

“When a man meets a woman who gives him good sex, he gets overwhelmed, it takes over his mind. He starts showing actions and acts like he’s never had sex, but for a woman, even when the sex is good, she still knows how to take care of herself without you ever finding out.”

“For men, once they are all alone, they start smiling and imagining things. Their speech and actions change all of a sudden. Most women are very smart, they can easily figure out when a man is cheating because they totally change toward them.”

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Former board chairman of GNPC, Ato Ahwoi

How I was denied US visa over Ghana’s shares in Kosmos Energy – Ato Ahwoi opens up

Sportsleading sports icon

Tracy Acheampong has married Nigeria's Paul Onuachu

Check out photos and videos of the Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker

Businessleading business icon

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Fitch ranks Ghana most attractive West African trade and investment destination

Africaleading africa news icon

President Macky Sall arrives in Sochi

Senegal President in Russia, set to meet Putin over Ukraine war

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo/ Opinion

The hypocrisy in our politics is just too much