'Cheap blackmail' – Apostle Suleman’s wife reacts to Halima Abubakar’s accusations

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Dr. Lizzy Johnson Suleman, the wife of Apostle Johnson Suleman has called the accusations of Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar against her husband cheap blackmail.



Due to the ongoing scandal between Apostle Suleman and Halima Abubakar, the clergyman sued the actress for N1 billion.



This suit comes after Halima went live on Instagram and accused the pastor of sleeping with her despite the fact that she was bleeding among other derogatory comments.



However, the wife of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries said in a video shared on social media that the accusations are false.



According to her she has been married to her husband for 19 years and has never engaged in any extramarital affairs.



She noted that she knows her husband to be a person who helps others, something she encourages him to do.