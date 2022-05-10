Charterhouse PRO defends Black Sherif bringing 'MTN pragya' on Vodafone stage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Black Sherif performs with yellow pragya on VGMA stage



23rd VGMA held, Black Sherif wins Best New Artiste award



Robert Klah unperturbed about yellow pragya on Vodafone stage



Public Relations Officer for Charterhouse, Robert Klah, has replied to persons who have blamed Charterhouse for letting another telco compete indirectly at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The reason for the critique boils down to the fact that Black Sherif was allowed to mount the VGMA stage with a yellow pragya and beside it was an MTN number when the event was sponsored by Vodafone, another telecommunication network.



This pushed many critics, social media commentators and pundits to criticise Charterhouse for being negligent.



In a submission made by the PRO on Hitz FM, he claimed the number on the yellow tricycle Black Sherif performed with isn't for sure tied to MTN.



The basis for his assertion, he said, was the fact that these days, numbers are being ported which means someone can have a 024 number and it could be for either AirtelTigo or Vodafone vis a vis.



“Is there a telco number anymore? Why I am asking is because people have numbers, but they are on different telcos. For example, someone has a 024-line number on Vodafone and so it's a Vodafone number because the money goes to Vodafone and people have 020 and it's MTN.



“What I'm saying is that at this point, numbers are no longer tied to Telcos. When you have a number, it is yours and that's it.



“The people who own the number are the people who have the number but whether the line sits on AirtelTigo or sits on whatever its decision of the person who owns the number,” he said.



