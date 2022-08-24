Charsey of 'Chorkor Trotro' fame twerks, wiggles belly at Osu Street Carnival

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Osu Homowo festival took a jaw-cracking turn when 'Chorkor Trotro' star, Charsey, presented attendees with an unexpected performance which ended with an unforeseen dance movement that will leave one laughing for days.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the actor delivered a fantastic performance which was accompanied by the wiggling of his belly and more.



He did this at a place that looked like a local lounge where many people were captured grabbing drinks and some food during the festival.



Charsey shocked the crowd when he bent at a 45 degrees angle and started shaking his legs which made his buttocks wiggle uncontrollably.



This scene made people scream at the sexually provocative dance displayed by the actor while he thrusted his hip from one side to the side.



The yells from the crowd moved a young man to spray money on the actor while his buttocks faced the crowd.



He did this dance donning his signature buttoned-up T-shirt and pants with his usual flat cap on.



This will be the first display of the actor ever since the TV Series, ‘Chorkor Trotro’ stopped airing on TV, although, he has been spotted randomly by some fans at random places.







ADA/BB