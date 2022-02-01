Charlotte Osei shares a stunning picture to mark 53rd birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has shared a picture on her official Twitter account to mark her birthday.



According to a post shared by the lawyer on February 1, 2022, she was filled with gratitude.



Social media users have ravished Mrs Osei with beguiling birthday wishes for seeing another year.



A user wished her saying “Happy birthday to you sweet Mother May Allah bless you with boundless happiness and endless joy throughout this year and in all the years of your life yet to come.”



Another went on to add “Gloriously birthday Ma'am, you do beautiful and may you continue to be all the time” while a user who couldn’t hide his surprise said, “Wow you are very Beautiful you are Blessed Do have a Spirit-Filled Day with lots of Love Cheers.”



Mrs Charlotte Osei has served as chairperson of the EC and is currently the UN International Elections Commissioner.



As she celebrates her birthday today, read below the many goodwill wishes netizens have sent her.



