Charles Sogli steals show at 'Rhythmz On Da Runway'

Fashion of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Sogli debuts the runway



Charles regarded as Ghana's tallest man



Charles Sogli tallest man in the Volta Region



22-year-old Charles Sogli on Saturday, December 4, became the highlight of this year's 'Rhythmz On Da Runway', an annual fashion and music event organised by Kofi Okyere Darko.



The event which took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference witnessed several brands on the runway as well as celebrities taking stage as guest models.



Charles Sogli, the young man regarded as one of Ghana's tallest men was also in attendance.



Pictured in a Kaftan and a white pair of sneakers, Charles who is almost eight feet tall walked down the runway alongside fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) amidst applause from attendees.



Back in July this year, GhanaWeb reported about an appeal made by Charles to the public to help him get footwear his size that seems impossible to find on the Ghanaian market.



Charles Sogli who hails from Ziope in the Volta Region is regarded as the tallest man in the region.



Check out some photos of Charles at Rhythmz On Da Runway:



