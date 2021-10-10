'Charity begins at home' – US-based artiste on why he featured MOG on his latest song

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

US-based gospel musician and songwriter, Humphrey Tetteh of Humphrey Tetteh ministries, explains why he did not feature a gospel star from the US but came down to his roots to feature a Ghanaian gospel star on his latest ‘W’ayeyi.



Speaking with MzGee on Simply Showbiz, he explained that he featured MOG music on his latest because he appreciates his roots and its amazing talents.



“I am not looking for a gospel star in the US to do collaborations with. I prefer doing collaborations with Ghanaian gospel artistes because charity begins at home and I want to appreciate where we come from.”



He further stated that he would prefer reaching out to Ghanaian gospel artistes before doing same to artistes in the US because there are also very successful gospel artistes in Ghana.



“Even though I live in the states, I am from Ghana. I know we have a lot of talents here like Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, MOG Music, so before I would want to reach out to a gospel musician in the US, I would want to start from my own country because there are big stars here.”



The recording artists further added that he prefers doing collaborations with Ghanaian gospel artistes due to his value for Ghanaian talents.



Speaking on his collaboration with MOG music on his latest, he explained that he wants to penetrate the Ghanaian market as well as spread the word of God through his music.



Humphrey revealed that he gains inspiration from God to write his songs in order to have an impact on the lives of people.



“Writing gospel music is about hearing from God and writing what you hearing down,” he added.



In June 2018, Humphrey released his first album, titled ‘ADOM’ – meaning Grace, understanding fully the gift of grace afforded to each one of us through the sacrifice of Christ.



In August 2021, he was adjudged the Best Male Vocalist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA.



He has released songs like “Gratitude”, “Running back”, “Thanks”, “My God is Good”, among others.