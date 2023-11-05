Chaos erupts at Tidal Rave Concert as Sarkodie's manager stops Stonebwoy's performance

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

During the 2023 Tidal Rave Concert at the La Palm Royal Beach, an incident occurred when AngelTown, Sarkodie's manager, unexpectedly appeared on the stage, resulting in a chaotic interruption of Stonebwoy's performance.



Stonebwoy, who was performing in Ghana for the first time after his 5th Dimension album tour, was thrilling fans with some of his hit songs when the altercation occurred on stage.



The incident unfolded as Stonebwoy's DJ was about to drop another track. Out of the blue, Angel Town, sporting a white T-shirt and green shorts, rushed onto the stage, climbed onto the DJ's turntable, and forcibly halted the performance.



Stonebwoy was unaware of the confrontation at first, as he had turned away to prepare for his next song, alongside Incredible Zigi's dancers on stage.



All efforts to allow Stonebwoy to continue with his performance proved futile as Angel Town who was later joined by DJ Mensah on stage stood their ground.



The incident grew increasingly chaotic, and at one point, Stonebwoy's microphone was even turned off as he tried to bid farewell to his fans at the concert.



The incident happened in the full glare of fans at the Tidal Rave but the lighting technician turned the lights off on stage to avert any humiliation.



The altercation seemed to have arisen due to Stonebwoy exceeding his allocated performance time, which in turn caused delays for other artists scheduled to perform, including Sarkodie, R2Bees, and King Promise.



Sarkodie later mounted the stage about 20 minutes after the security team donning reflectors had restored calm on stage.



