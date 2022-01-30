Chantel Anombase takes over from Jessica Opare Saforo

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 January 2022

yNewsGh.com your trusted source for news has learnt that Rita Chantel Anombase will replace Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM’s Drive Time Show, Traffic Avenue.



Rita Chantel Anombase is said to have been brought in to be trained in anticipation of Jessica’s exit from mainstream radio after 17 years of dedicated service to the Adabraka-based urban station.



The choice of an unknown Rita Chantel Anombase is to groom her into a force to reckon with as the Citi FM team has done over the years.



The silky voice personality is expected to go on air on Monday, January 31, 2022 barring any last-minute changes.



Rita Chantel Anombase is not new to radio as she is a known voice in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi where she hosted Brunch Time on Ultimate FM before she moved to pursue other interests.



Reports indicate that Jessica Opare Saforo tendered in her resignation letter Friday after working with the media entity for 17 years.



Jessica while at the station in the past 17 years hosted a lot of flagship programs including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, ‘Sister Sister’, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Traffic Avenue’ (formerly ‘Citi Drive’) which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show.