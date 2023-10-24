Changing the name of UG is now the best thing – John Dumelo’s sarcastic reaction

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo has waded into the resurgent debate on changing the name of the University of Ghana.



John Dumelo took to his X handle to post a sarcastic take on the intended change of name of the university. According to him, there are so many issues being faced in the university, thus, a change of name should be the last agenda on anyone’s mind.



“Changing the name of the University of Ghana now is the best thing! There are enough beds and Hostels, armed robbers have stopped attacking students, all the halls have 24hr running water, school fees have been reduced, lecture halls take 50 students and lecturers salaries are above 17,657gh,” he said.



John Dumelo’s views come after President Akufo-Addo came under intense public scrutiny after he suggested that UG should be named after J. B. Danquah, his uncle, while addressing a gathering at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the university.



He detailed some of the events that led up to the influences that both J. B. Danquah and some other founding members of the country had on the decision to build the country’s first public university.



The president also described JB Danquah’s role in the establishment of the University of Ghana as an ‘inestimable work,’ which should be rewarded with his name put on the university.



This hope, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated, could become a reality soon.





