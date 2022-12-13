‘Change your ways, you guys tear us down’ - Moesha Budoung tells bloggers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Budoung, has berated bloggers for what she described as peddling false information about celebrities through the usage of headlines and captions that throw them in a negative spotlight.



The actress addressed this particular subject in a viral Snapchat video following her recent scandal at a night club in Accra.



“I want to send a powerful message to the youth and to the bloggers of our dear country Ghana. I really see so many disgusting titles and headlines for so many celebrities over the years. I have never had the opportunity to speak up. For the first time, I want to encourage you guys to change your ways and use meaningful captions for us. You guys tear us down so much that it affects our brand,” she said.



She also mentioned that as a result, people call entertainers all sorts of names when they are out in public.



“When we go out, we are called all sorts of names because of what you guys put out there about us, forgetting that we have a generation that watches and learns from everything they hear and see on social media,” she expressed.



According to Moesha, the incessant habit of ‘painting celebrities black’ goes a long way to affect pacesetters in the industry.



“Once you do that to the upcoming actors, or once you do that to the upcoming entertainers, trust me it goes all the way back to people who have paved the way for us and it becomes a reflection of them. You need to also make sure that you project, each and every one of us doing well and doing different things to make their brands solid,” she added.



One call recall that in an earlier development, actress Salma Mumin and dancehall artsite Shatta Wale, also called out Ghanaian bloggers and journalists over similar practices.







