Chance the Rapper shares his dumsor experience in Ghana

American rapper and record producer, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, has shared how freaked out he was on his first night in Ghana when the power went out in a club he visited.



According to the A-Lister, a power outage in Chicago means you are about to be taken out, but he realised it was not a big issue after some people in the club started singing Burna Boys' song, Ye.



“In my first experience in Ghana, the power went out, and in Chicago, that's a terrible sign, somebody. It means you are about to get set up, so I'm like, Wait for a second, before I knew it, everyone was chanting a Burna Boy’s joint, Ye, ye, ye.



“It was about 300 people singing until they fixed the power, but it was such a moment of solidarity and we do that in Chicago too. So it was me relating those vibes to Chicago and feeling safe,” he narrated.



This comes after American rappers, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, returned to Ghana with about eight high school students from Chicago in the United States of America.



The artistes and the students were expected to stay in Ghana for a 10-day educational travel experience.



During their visit, they also made public their intentions to headline their music concert in Ghana on January 2023.



The concert is dubbed the “Black Star Line” festival.







