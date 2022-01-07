Chance the Rapper creates more memories in Ghana by doing these things

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chance the Rapper arrives in Ghana



Chance the Rapper links up with Vic Mensa



Chance the Rapper calls Ghana his ‘motherland’



Chancelor Johnathan Bennett popularly known as ‘Chance the Rapper’ seems to be enjoying his stay in Ghana as he has been spotted engaging in a number of activities after arriving two days ago.



The popular American rapper who had always held Ghana in high esteem arrived in the country on January 5, 2022, and is already loving every bit of his stay.



Asides from expressing his excitement to be in Ghana and describing the country as his motherland, Chance, who seems to have finally settled, has been captured already on the move.



Chance the Rapper has met with some Ghanaian fashion designers to sign an art piece made for the late Virgil Abloh.



He has also met with Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest.



Chance was also seen vibing with US-based Ghanaian rapper, Vic Mensa in his apartment, and the two were seen breaking coconut with a machete and enjoying it together.



Chance the Rapper is expected to link up with some Ghanaian artistes and hopefully produce some tunes.



Watch the videos below:





chance the rapper & vic mensa met up with kulaperry and signed an art piece he made for the late virgil abloh. pic.twitter.com/12pwzzQm9C — menschenly. (@Menschenly) January 6, 2022