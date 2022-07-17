Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa set to headline major concert in Ghana

The rappers would headline their ‘Black Star Festival’ concert in January 2023



Award-winning American rapper, Chance The Rapper and Ghanaian-American rapper, Vic Mensa, have made public their intentions to headline their own music concert in Ghana.



While at a #Freetheyouth conference, Chance The Rapper announced that he and Vic Mensa would be having their first major concert in Africa in Ghana on January 2023.



The concert is dubbed the “Black Star Line” festival.



According to Vic Mensa, the event, which would feature other American acts, is geared towards bridging the gap between African music acts and those of the Western world.



He said, “the concert would look at building a bridge between black people on the continent, those in the diaspora, and the people of the globe as well as some of the biggest acts in the world.”



He added that the “Black Star Line” festival would feature some of the biggest acts from around the world.



The duo, Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa, trace their roots to Ghana.



Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper, returned to Ghana with about eight high school students from Chicago in the United States of America.



The artistes and the students are expected to stay in Ghana for a 10-day educational travel experience.



In an Instagram post shared on July 13, 2022, Vic Mensa highlighted “a year ago we had the idea to take a group of kids from Chicago to Ghana. There are some things about yourself that you can only understand by knowing where you come from.



The post read, “The musician added that “Our dream is to build bridges that cross the ocean of divide created by the transatlantic slave trade. Today we are one step closer to actualizing that dream.”



