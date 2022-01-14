Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa meet Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

American music act, Chance The Rapper has paid a visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House in Accra.



In photos making rounds on social media, Ghanaian-American rapper and singer, Vic Mensa, was also present at the meeting.



It is however unclear the purpose of their visit.



The two rappers who have been in town for weeks have detailed their wonderful experience in the West African country and also encouraged diasporans to visit Ghana.



Chance The Rapper in a tweet wrote: "Ghana will celebrate it 65th year since it FOUGHT and gained its independence. I wanna go back in a big group in July. I promise you’ll feel at home JLIG (2022) shot by me."



Interestingly, Chance The Rapper has developed a love for the nation and reveals that he goes by the Ghanaian name Nana Kofi Boa-Ampensom.



Born to a Ghanaian father and American mother, Vic Mensa, while in Ghana, visited various tourist sites and beaches where he disclosed that he is living his best life.



It seems the American artistes hooked up with some of Ghana's big names in music like Sarkodie, King Promise, Black Sherif, Gyakie, and a host of others for collaboration.



