‘Champions are made from trials, not triumphs’ - Miss Universe Ghana

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore, 2nd Runner-Up, Miss Universe Ghana 2018 has stated that as a queen one needs to serve.



“As a queen, you need to be a server, you need to serve your Community so it comes with a project. A project that is in your heart, something that you relate to, something that you do when you are happy. So that’s one of the things the crown came with, to serve. I’m working on a project that is very dear to me”.



The project, she described as an interesting one, called ‘The Dancing Kids Project’.



She said the reason for embarking on this project is that dance made her happy when she was going through hardships during childhood.



“Anytime I danced, I was fulfilled, happy, and all over the place. And I joined my school Cultural Group, Choreography Group, anywhere dance, you will see me there. And that helped me. So now, I want to be that person, to the less privileged ones. I’m trying to kill two birds with a stone. I’m trying to combat child labour at the same time, trying to work on their talent, building and training them to be professional dancers”.



According to the Beauty Queen, she is currently training 30 children to become Professional Dancers where they have dance sessions with instructors.



Asked if she housed the children, she responded that she doesn’t house them. “It is more like a school, extracurricular activity. I encourage them to stay in school. I take them from Jamestown, bring them to the Dance Studio and we have our training sessions,” she noted.



Naa Morkor Commodore added that she is an Event Planner and when she is not wearing the crown, or gathering kids to dance, she plans weddings.



“I do destination wedding Planning because I love traveling. When I travel, I get to meet new people, I get to know about new cultures, food, dance and all that. And I also enjoy Wedding Planning because it gives me the opportunity to celebrate love and witness the whole celebration,” she asserts.



Naa Morkor, also stated that pageantry is not just about the crown and the sash and looking pretty but rather involves reading widely, being abreast of social issues, and knowing how to articulate.



She also revealed that as part of the preparations for the international pageantry, she has been reading a lot, exercising, and getting ready for the big day.



The beauty queen disclosed this on the GTV’s Breakfast Show on Thursday, November 25, 2021



Profile of Naa Morkor Commodore, Miss Universe Ghana 2021



Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore is a Model and Business Administration undergraduate at Radford University College who hails from Prampram in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



Having been raised in Accra, an economically vibrant hub, in Ghana, Naa Morkor grew passionate about trading, learning new businesses to support her family when their breadwinner was severely incapacitated by a motor accident.



She is a gifted dancer, a talent she discovered while on her quest to escape hardship in her childhood.



She is positive in her conviction that dancing will help street children in the same situation. Today, Naa Morkor aspires to be a pillar of hope for children who are forced to endure the ghastly nightmares of poverty in her community.



A staunch believer that children are a vital force in building the future, she dreams of building a Dance School to empower the youth to survive today and equip them with the possibility of a better tomorrow.



Naa Morkor Commodore finds personal strength in the words of wisdom provided to her by her mother, who once told her ‘Champions are made from trials, not triumphs.’