Chairman Wontumi throws second birthday party for 'his staff' Delay

Delay marks 40th birthday in style



How Delay's boss celebrated her



Delay joins Wontumi Radio



Media personality, Delay had a double celebration for her 40th birthday celebration this year with her boss, Chairman Wontumi throwing a second party for her at the premise of Wontumi FM, Accra.



The staff of Wontumi radio and television joined the celebration as they jumped to a live band performance by legendary KK Fosu in honour of their colleague who is a favourite of their boss, Benard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, a Ghanaian politician and businessman.



On Friday, she took to her social media platforms to share a video of how she was honoured by her boss.



The host of 'Delay Show' also organized a private birthday dinner that had in attendance some celebrated personalities including politicians and friends in the media.



The likes of Randy Abbey, host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana who doubles as an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association; Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram; Yaw Sakyi Afari, CEO of Rite Sports and footballers, Richmond Boachie Yiadom, Jerry Akaminko, Agyemang Badu and Afriyie Acquah, turned up to support Delay.



With over two decades in the media space, Delay has earned the tag as one of the country's seasoned presenters. She joined Wontumi Radio in May 2022 as the drive time host of 'To Wo Bo Twi Me'.





