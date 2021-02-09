You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 09Article 1175509

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celestine Donkor's husband suffers erectile dysfunction after coronavirus recovery

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor and husband, Kofi Donkor have been reported to have tested positive for the Coronavirus in December 2020.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Donkor revealed that they have recovered from the virus following treatment but he is suffering from erectile dysfunction, a side effect that some men who contracted the virus have experienced.

Despite public awareness on the impact of COVID-19, a section of the public aver that the virus is not real and have therefore attached little or no importance to safety protocols.

“COVID IS REAL! On 19th December 2020, my wife and I tested positive for COVID. My recovery was faster than expected. Fast forward, about 10days after my recovery I was struggling with appetite and worst of all I had no erection. Please mask-up! #maskup," he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on February 8, 2021.

Ghana like the rest of the world has been battling with the virus since the first case was reported in March 2020. The country’s COVID-19 cases as of February 5, 2021, stood at 6,707 active cases with 472 deaths.

A total of 65, 149 persons have recovered from the deadly virus in Ghana.

The entire public has been advised to comply with the government’s laid down safety protocols like the mandatory wearing of a nose mask, regular handwashing and the practice of social distancing.

